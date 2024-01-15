Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,030 shares of company stock valued at $146,732,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,032.83 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $659.59 and a 12-month high of $1,033.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $981.19 and a 200 day moving average of $908.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

