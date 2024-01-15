Choate Investment Advisors Buys 500 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

