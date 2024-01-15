Choate Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 11,125 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,515,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,397,000 after purchasing an additional 917,831 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,033,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,524,000 after purchasing an additional 192,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:KW opened at $11.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.61%.

Insider Transactions at Kennedy-Wilson

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,599,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,946,049.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KW. Bank of America lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

