Choate Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 21,228 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.