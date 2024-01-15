Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Haleon were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Haleon by 10.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 6.0% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Haleon by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 12.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 91,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HLN

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.