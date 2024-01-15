Choate Investment Advisors Has $202,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $162.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average of $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.50. The firm has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,162,222 shares of company stock valued at $186,462,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

