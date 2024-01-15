Choate Investment Advisors Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 228.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth about $81,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of URA stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

