Choate Investment Advisors Invests $253,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.47.

KLAC opened at $560.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $597.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

