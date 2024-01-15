Choate Investment Advisors Invests $67,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,694,000 after buying an additional 97,408 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,461,000 after buying an additional 551,571 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWS opened at $114.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $117.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.