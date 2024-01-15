Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $101,000 Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 91,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 293,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.