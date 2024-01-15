Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $201,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $53,626,975. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,569.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,624.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,551.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

