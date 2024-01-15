Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $220,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,243,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $30.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

