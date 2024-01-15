Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $282,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BIP opened at $30.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 97.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

