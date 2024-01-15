Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,881 shares of company stock worth $7,746,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

