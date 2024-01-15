Choate Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 151 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,886,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,617,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $23,465,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 88.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after buying an additional 104,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,154.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after buying an additional 94,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OEF stock opened at $225.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.35. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $172.04 and a 12-month high of $226.11.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.