Choate Investment Advisors Raises Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $223.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.78 and its 200 day moving average is $215.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

