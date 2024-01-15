Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.4% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 166,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,138,000 after buying an additional 80,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $124.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average of $125.10. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

