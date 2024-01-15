Choate Investment Advisors Takes $273,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,738,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $77.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $91.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

