Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $223.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

