CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 15,232 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.30 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

