CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $140.91 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

