CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in Sempra by 68.6% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 25,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 103.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 582,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,621,000 after buying an additional 295,713 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 86.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $75.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

