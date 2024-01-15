CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 39,696 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.23% of Enerplus worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enerplus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 264,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Price Performance

ERF stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enerplus had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The business had revenue of $447.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERF. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enerplus

Enerplus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.