CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $9,694,040. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.