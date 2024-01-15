CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,608 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after buying an additional 1,101,229 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.92 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average of $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,741.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,169. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

