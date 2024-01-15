CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,790,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,260,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $495.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $475.67 and its 200 day moving average is $450.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $500.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

