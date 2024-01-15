CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 13,150 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 2.64% of iShares MSCI China A ETF worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNYA. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 43,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 232,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

About iShares MSCI China A ETF

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

