CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,674 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.23% of B2Gold worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,815,000 after buying an additional 23,068,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,805,000 after buying an additional 1,588,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,960,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,529,000 after buying an additional 198,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,730,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,008,000 after buying an additional 84,428 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after buying an additional 8,147,929 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

BTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

