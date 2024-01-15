CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 322 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $379.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.69. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $396.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,265 shares of company stock worth $3,817,168. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

