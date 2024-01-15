CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 37,801 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,801 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $192,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $521.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $482.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

