CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Amphenol by 64.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 291.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:APH opened at $96.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

