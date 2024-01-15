Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Clearwater Analytics worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 573,777 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 405,794 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,710,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 2.2 %

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.64, a PEG ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $21.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 4,340,955 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $75,141,931.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,737,043 shares of company stock valued at $272,861,390. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

