Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $105,000. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $169,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

