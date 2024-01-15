Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.4 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

