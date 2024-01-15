Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,218,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,449,000. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $106.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

