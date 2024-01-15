Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in United States Steel by 300.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in United States Steel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in United States Steel by 9.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $47.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.07.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

