Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RNP opened at $20.50 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

