Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFSB opened at $51.79 on Monday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

