Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

