Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,680 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 483,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 311,040 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1,020.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 112,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

GNL opened at $9.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.59%.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNL. TheStreet lowered Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

