Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218,556 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,003 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121,351 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 187.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

TEVA opened at $11.32 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

