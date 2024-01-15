Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $135.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

