Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

