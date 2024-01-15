Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,978 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 250,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,348 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $50.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

