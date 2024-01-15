Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,226 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSK opened at $105.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

