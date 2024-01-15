Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 89,284 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRO opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. Frontline plc has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.94 million. Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

