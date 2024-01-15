Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 109 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.0 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $182.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.78. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $183.51.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.