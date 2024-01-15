Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,839 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

NMM stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $875.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $323.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.47%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

