Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 26.34%. On average, analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $40.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $734.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.26%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $76,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $706,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,469 shares in the company, valued at $477,225.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $76,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,025.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

