Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 2,376 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of META opened at $374.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $377.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.18 and its 200 day moving average is $316.33. The company has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

